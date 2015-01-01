|
Zhou W, Wang X. Transp. Res. Rec. 2023; 2677(9): 175-187.
(Copyright © 2023, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
The two-wheeler (TW) is a popular means of transportation in China, but TWs often suffer from serious traffic crashes because of their highly flexible trajectory and low detectability. Therefore, they present a challenge for the sensing and decision-making systems in autonomous vehicles (AVs). Collision avoidance systems, such as automatic emergency braking (AEB), have provided an effective way for AVs to avoid collisions with different objects, including TWs. The effectiveness of the AEB system is highly dependent on its parameter configurations, however, which vary among TW crash scenarios. This study, therefore, evaluates the AEB parameters, including time to collision (TTC), deceleration, and detection area (including detection range, field of vision, and trigger width) in two AEB systems: one-stage AEB and three-stage AEB. A total of 243 crashes extracted from the China In-Depth Accident Study database were simulated in Matlab's Simulink.
