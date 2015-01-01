Abstract

The two-wheeler (TW) is a popular means of transportation in China, but TWs often suffer from serious traffic crashes because of their highly flexible trajectory and low detectability. Therefore, they present a challenge for the sensing and decision-making systems in autonomous vehicles (AVs). Collision avoidance systems, such as automatic emergency braking (AEB), have provided an effective way for AVs to avoid collisions with different objects, including TWs. The effectiveness of the AEB system is highly dependent on its parameter configurations, however, which vary among TW crash scenarios. This study, therefore, evaluates the AEB parameters, including time to collision (TTC), deceleration, and detection area (including detection range, field of vision, and trigger width) in two AEB systems: one-stage AEB and three-stage AEB. A total of 243 crashes extracted from the China In-Depth Accident Study database were simulated in Matlab's Simulink.



RESULTS show: (i) one-stage AEB crash avoidance rates range from 15.2% to 81.5%, while three-stage AEB has crash avoidance rates as high as 87.2%; (ii) deceleration, TTC, and detection area all have significant main effects on crash rate, but detection area has less influence in longitudinal than in crossing scenarios; (iii) higher crash avoidance rates resulted in lower traffic efficiency for both AEB systems, but resulted in greater speed reduction only for one-stage AEB; and (iv) collisions are less likely to be avoided in scenarios with high initial speed of TW and AV. This study demonstrates the performance of AEB algorithms in multiple actual crash scenarios and provides a reliable basis for the development of AEB systems.

