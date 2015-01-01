Abstract

Nationally, the annual number of fatal crashes in work zones over the past decade (2010-2019) increased from 521 to 762, which led to rising fatalities from 546 in 2010 to 842 in 2019. Traffic safety in work zones with the aim of reducing fatal and serious injury crashes has been under investigation by researchers and related agencies for decades. The main objective of this study was to investigate the factors associated with work zone crashes to recommend policies targeted at addressing them. Data collected by the Kansas Department of Transportation on crashes that occurred between 2016 and 2020 were used for this research. For the statistical model, binary logistic regression was used in which the dichotomous response variable was defined as either crashes in work zones or crashes outside work zones. According to the model's results, several significant factors were associated with work zone crashes. Those that had a reasonable expectation of improvement through state policies included the following: alcohol involvement; driver distraction; large commercial vehicle involvement; pedestrian involvement; single-vehicle crashes; speed limits, and speeding. Although these may already be areas targeted in a state's strategic highway safety plan, special consideration of the overrepresentation of these factors in work zones can provide additional policy options for consideration. Existing countermeasures can be explored, or new countermeasures can be developed based on the needs of the existing conditions.

Language: en