Feinauer S, Voskort S, Groh I, Petzoldt T. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 97: 1-16.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
With automated driving functions entering the market the need for user education of these functions arises. Education during the first automated drive is a time-efficient approach with the potential to foster engagement in learning content on the automated vehicle. To evaluate this approach, we developed a tutorial concept based on the four-component instructional design model that supports drivers during their first drive with a combined Level 2/Level 3 automated vehicle. In a driving simulator study with 32 participants, we compared the tutorial concept to the presentation of the identical information before the drive. The study consisted of two drives: A learning drive, in which half of the participants were supported by the tutorial concept, whereas the other half served as a comparison group which was instructed prior to the drive. After three weeks, participants completed a test drive without any support.
Language: en
4C/ID; Acceptance; Automated driving; Mental model; Trust