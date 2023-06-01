Abstract

With automated driving functions entering the market the need for user education of these functions arises. Education during the first automated drive is a time-efficient approach with the potential to foster engagement in learning content on the automated vehicle. To evaluate this approach, we developed a tutorial concept based on the four-component instructional design model that supports drivers during their first drive with a combined Level 2/Level 3 automated vehicle. In a driving simulator study with 32 participants, we compared the tutorial concept to the presentation of the identical information before the drive. The study consisted of two drives: A learning drive, in which half of the participants were supported by the tutorial concept, whereas the other half served as a comparison group which was instructed prior to the drive. After three weeks, participants completed a test drive without any support.



RESULTS indicate that both instructional approaches provided participants with adequate mental models and fostered trust in the automated vehicle. In addition, the tutorial concept enhanced acceptance of the automated vehicle and supported the performance of participants when they encountered a silent system failure. Taken together, instructing drivers during the automated drive is a promising approach for user education in automated driving.

Language: en