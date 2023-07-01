Abstract

Automated vehicles need to prioritize pedestrian safety. One way to achieve this is through external human-machine interfaces (eHMIs) that send visual signals to pedestrians. eHMIs can be either text-based or light-based. However, there has been limited research on the effects of these types of eHMI on human information processing and attention allocation. This study aimed to fill this gap by using a gaze-contingent approach, which blurs the view outside a circular aperture, to test the hypothesis that text-based eHMIs, which require focused or foveal attention, result in longer response times compared to light-based eHMIs, which can be understood using peripheral vision. In this study, 23 participants watched animated video clips of traffic situations involving automated vehicles with either no eHMI, a flashing-light eHMI, or a text-based eHMI. Their eye movements were tracked, and they were asked to press the spacebar when they felt it was safe to cross the road. The results showed faster response times when an eHMI was present, with no significant difference between the two types of eHMIs. Further analysis suggested that the flashing-light eHMI captured attention briefly, while the text-based eHMI held attention for a longer period. When no eHMI was present, participants focused on the approaching vehicle for the longest time. The gaze-contingent window resulted in fewer eye movements and slower response times. In conclusion, the study showed that the gaze-contingent window negatively affected response times and eye movements, emphasizing the importance of considering peripheral vision when designing eHMIs for pedestrian safety.

Language: en