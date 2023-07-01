|
Citation
Öztürk, Merat N, Rowe R, Fotios S. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 97: 155-169.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Over the past 25 years, distracted driving and driver inattention have been one of the main risk factors for road traffic safety. Previous research has shown that increased cognitive load from non-visual activities take our mind off the driving task, by engaging our working memory resources. Studies have shown that engagement in these tasks results in a more concentrated gaze towards the road centre, reducing lateral deviation (e.g., reduced standard deviation of lane position (SDLP) and less high frequency steering reversals). The Detection-Response Task (DRT) is an International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standard used to study the impact of cognitive load, due to secondary task, on performance. This driving simulator study examined the effect of varying levels of cognitive load (using the n-back task) on driving and DRT performance. The effect of age and lighting conditions was examined by comparing the performance of a younger group of drivers (Age Mdn = 22) with that of an older cohort (Age Mdn = 66) during day- and night-time driving conditions.
Language: en
Keywords
Cognitive load; Detection-response task; Driver distraction; Night-time driving; Older drivers