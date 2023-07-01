|
Citation
|
Howard J, Bowden VK, Visser T. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 97: 170-180.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Research suggests, action video games (AVGs) can benefit cognitive performance across multiple domains including attention, visual-spatial awareness, psychomotor control, and executive functioning. Many of these domains overlap with the skills needed to safely drive a vehicle. We therefore predicted that experience playing AVGs may be associated with improved driving performance and greater spare capacity. One-hundred-and-thirty-eight participants who varied in action video game experience, completed a driving simulation under distracted and non-distracted conditions. Driving performance was measured through participants' ability to maintain a consistent speed and lane position, and their spare cognitive capacity (via detection response task; DRT).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Action video games; Driving; DRT; Lane maintenance; Speed variability