Abstract

The use of personal listening devices (PLDs) is most prevalent among the college attending population. PLDs can be quite distracting, especially when its users are performing focused tasks such as street crossings. Such scenarios are commonplace on campuses of rural higher education institutes, where students must cross multiple unsignalized crosswalks to get to their destination. To evaluate the dangers of PLD use and pedestrian behavior while navigating crosswalks, 1274 pedestrians were systematically observed over nine hours at four crosswalks; naturalistic observations were followed by a survey of 135 pedestrians, and two focus groups with a total of eight participants following a unique three-stage protocol.



RESULTS show that societal distractions such as crossing in group settings or talking with other members of a group while crossing led to more risky pedestrian behavior, than did technological distractors such as PLDs or cellphone use. There was also a consensus on hand gesture meanings for pedestrian-driver communication despite the presence of relatively diverse population.



FINDINGS from this study can serve as guidelines to develop external human machine interfaces (eHMIs) for automated vehicles, and appropriate countermeasures to reduce pedestrian distractions at crosswalks of higher education institutes.

