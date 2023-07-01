|
Dam A, Oberoi P, Pierson J, Jeon M, Patrick RNC. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 97: 246-267.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
The use of personal listening devices (PLDs) is most prevalent among the college attending population. PLDs can be quite distracting, especially when its users are performing focused tasks such as street crossings. Such scenarios are commonplace on campuses of rural higher education institutes, where students must cross multiple unsignalized crosswalks to get to their destination. To evaluate the dangers of PLD use and pedestrian behavior while navigating crosswalks, 1274 pedestrians were systematically observed over nine hours at four crosswalks; naturalistic observations were followed by a survey of 135 pedestrians, and two focus groups with a total of eight participants following a unique three-stage protocol.
Campus crosswalk; Gestures; Naturalistic observations; Personal listening device; Social distractions; Technological distractions; Vulnerable road users