Abstract

Distracted driving tests the design of traffic signs and promotes a wide range of safety developments for automobiles, making the visual effects of driving extremely important. Therefore, this study aims to increase the attention of drivers to ensure the safety of pedestrians through a three-dimensional (3D) crosswalk design and to provide the zones of error identified by the lane deviation system as a reference for development. Crosswalk design will be tested with regards to two factors: light and shadow (light-facing vs. shaded) and color (monochrome vs. two-color), for the purpose of creating 3D crosswalk samples. Through a driving environment that simulates the outdoor color temperature, a visual psychological experiment was conducted on 30 subjects to test their visual attention and inclination to brake. The results of multivariate analysis of variance show that within the same color temperature, subjects with driving experience had a significant reaction to the 3D crosswalk, with this response being stronger among females when analyzed in terms of gender. Among the test samples used in the study, the best result was obtained from the combination of yellow light-facing and red-shaded sides for the 3D crosswalk as in addition to increasing drivers' attention, it can reduce the incorrect identification of the lane deviation system caused by the color white.

