Abstract

Introduction

Roadway users with visual impairment face significant challenges for commuting and other travel. This study aims to quantify the factors that affect the overall effectiveness of accessibility features from the perspective of roadway users with visual impairment.

Sample and Methods

Participants for this study were mainly either employees of 'blind massage shops' or students at the Nanjing School for the Blind. Data for 388 samples (not including 30 respondents selected for the pilot study) were collected through one-to-one interviews conducted in April 2018, among which 336 samples were validated for this study. An ordered logistic model was applied for the analysis.

Results

The accessibility features targeted for this study, i.e., tactile paving, curb ramps, pedestrian overpasses and underpasses, accessible pedestrian signals, and intelligent voice reminders at bus stops, are positively correlated with the overall effectiveness of travel-related accessibility features for visually impaired individuals. Tactile paving that is occupied by parked vehicles, discontinuous tactile paving, and the absence of alignment cues at intersections are negatively correlated with the overall effectiveness of these accessibility features.

Discussion

Conclusions from this study can be adopted as guidance for the planning, construction, and maintenance of accessibility features for roadway users with visual impairment. The quality and effectiveness of each accessibility feature individually is positively correlated with their combined overall effectiveness, based on the perceptions from this study's participants. The top two challenges associated with tactile paving are vehicles parked on tactile paving and discontinuity of the tactile pavement, both of which should be addressed to achieve better accessibility for visually impaired individuals. Alignment cues should be installed at medians and islands to better serve the visually impaired community.

Implications for Practitioners

Regulations should be strengthened and enforced to prohibit vehicles from parking on tactile paving. Tactile paving also should be checked for breaks in continuity and any discontinuous tactile paving should be repaired promptly. Alignment cues should be installed in urban areas to improve the safety of street crossings for visually impaired pedestrians.

Language: en