Buchholz M, Wögerbauer E, Brandenburg S. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 97: 328-346.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
In-vehicle information systems (IVIS) demand driver attention and lead to driver distraction and inattention, impairing driving safety. The Box Task (BT) quantifies these secondary task demands concerning visual and manual aspects of the driving task. Combined with the tactile Detection Response Task (tDRT), it also measures cognitive demands. The standard method for assessing secondary task demand is the occlusion method. The present study compares the combined BT+tDRT method concerning various secondary task demands with the standardized occlusion method. In a laboratory study, participants completed artificial and realistic IVIS tasks with BT+tDRT or occlusion.
Box Task; Driver distraction; Evaluation methods; In-vehicle information systems; Secondary task demand