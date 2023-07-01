Abstract

This paper aims to investigate the influence of driving styles on dangers by testing drivers' hazard perception with driving style variability in different scenarios and applying visual alerts to improve driver hazard perception. To achieve such goals, virtual reality systems are employed for simulations. In the experiment, we tested drivers' hazard perception with four driving styles (dangerous, angry, anxious, and cautious) in different hazard conditions and improved hazard perception through visual alert training. Participants' driving behavior and hazard perception were recorded simultaneously. The results showed that (1) Dangerous drivers have the weakest perception of danger, cautious drivers are the strongest, and anxious and angry drivers are similar. (2) Visual alerts can effectively improve drivers' hazard perception and help them mitigate hazards. (3). Visual alerts are more effective for dangerous drivers in improving hazard perception and mitigating hazards. The study offers important implications for road safety with visual alert training by improving hazard perception based on driving style.

