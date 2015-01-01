Abstract

This study compared and examined the electroencephalogram(EEG)-based driver inattention warning system with actual bus drivers in real-road environments. EEG and survey data were gathered from 20 professional bus drivers who drove their buses under the conditions in which the warning systems were turned on and off for 47 days. The analysis revealed that the ratio of the SMR-mid beta to theta(RSMT) increased significantly after inattention was detected when the alarms were turned on, compared to conditions when the alarms were turned off. Furthermore, the frequency of detecting inattention was lower when the alarm was turned on. An analysis of the survey indicators showed that stress level was lower after driving when the alarm was turned off. On the contrary, stress was higher after driving with the alarm turned on. The study's findings are expected to be used in improving future driver monitoring systems.



Keywords: Inattention, Electroencephalogram(EEG)-based driver inattention warning system, Alarm, Real road environment, Electroencephalogram, Bus driver



키워드: 부주의, 뇌파 기반 운전자 부주의 경고 시스템, 알림, 실도로 환경, 뇌파, 버스 운전자

