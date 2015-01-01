Abstract

PURPOSE This study aims to validate a model for estimating platoon delay due to pedestrian crossing for use in Kuwait City.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The model was modified slightly for the scenario used in Kuwait, in which the presence of raised crosswalk meant that all incoming traffic would slow down automatically. Using video footage to observe the site, several variables were collected, and a model was used to calculate the delays suffered by the vehicles because of pedestrian crossing. The model was validated using the actual footage and manual observation to measure the delays.



FINDINGS The model showed a good match fit to the observed data, as the average delays differed by 22.5% between the two methods. Following the comparison, a sensitivity analysis was made on three variables: the acceleration rate, deceleration rate, as well as the pedestrian walking time. The analysis has shown that deceleration rate has approximately twice the effect on the model than the acceleration rate has. It has also shown that the pedestrian walking time has a major effect on the model, in an almost one-to-one correlation. A 50% change of the pedestrian walking time is associated with approximately 50% change in the model's output delay.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE A model for estimating platoon delay because of pedestrian crossing was validated for use in Kuwait City. The model was modified slightly for the scenario used in Kuwait, in which the presence of raised crosswalk meant that all incoming traffic would slow down automatically.

Language: en