Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite the dangers of driving under the influence (DUI), little is known about DUI substance-specific risk perceptions or risk factors for riding with drunk/drugged drivers (RDD).



METHODS: In this sequential exploratory mixed-methods study, we conducted: 1) multivariable analyses of cross-sectional survey data from 2222 US and Israeli adults to identify correlates of perceived cannabis- vs. alcohol-related DUI risks (linear regression) and past-month RDD involving alcohol-only, cannabis-only, or both (alcohol-cannabis) (multinomial logistic regression); and 2) deductive-inductive thematic analyses of qualitative interview data from 84 participants to identify themes elaborating on survey findings regarding DUI-related risk perceptions.



RESULTS: 54.0 % reported past-month alcohol use, 16.7 % cannabis use, 4.2 % alcohol-only RDD, 5.5 % cannabis-only RDD, and 7.9 % alcohol-cannabis RDD. Being from the US, not having children at home, and cannabis non-use correlated with lower perceived cannabis vs. alcohol DUI risk. Lower perceived cannabis vs. alcohol DUI risk correlated with cannabis-only and alcohol-cannabis (vs. no) RDD, and with alcohol-cannabis (vs. cannabis-only) RDD. Alcohol use correlated with alcohol-only (vs. no) RDD and alcohol-cannabis (vs. cannabis-only) RDD. Cannabis use correlated with cannabis-only and alcohol-cannabis (vs. no) RDD, and with alcohol-cannabis (vs. alcohol-only) RDD. Being from the US correlated with alcohol-only (vs. alcohol-cannabis and none) RDD and cannabis-only (vs. alcohol-cannabis) RDD; being from Israel correlated with alcohol-cannabis (vs. no) RDD. Qualitative data indicated most participants perceived greater risk of DUI of alcohol vs. cannabis and desired more effective DUI-related prevention and regulatory efforts.



CONCLUSIONS: Prevention interventions targeting DUI- and RDD-related risk perceptions are needed, particularly for high-risk populations.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving; Ethanol impaired driving

Language: en