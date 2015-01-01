Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are the second leading cause of accidental injury deaths globally. Age is a key risk factors for falls. Besides age, physical activity and nutrition are identified risk factors for falls. Smart health technologies might offer a sustainable solution to prevent falls by supporting physical activity and nutritional status.



OBJECTIVE: The aim is to identify, describe, and synthesize knowledge, and identify knowledge gaps on the use of existing smart health technologies to support health behaviour in relation to physical activity and nutrition, among older (65+) in risk of falling.



METHODS: A scoping review was conducted following the PRISMA-ScR. Searches were carried out in PubMed, Scopus, and Embase using search strings on the themes; smart health technology, physical activity, nutrition, behaviour, falls and older. Identified literature was screened. Data from the included studies was extracted and synthesized.



RESULTS: 2948 studies were obtained through searches. 18 studies were included. Various smart health technologies are used for fall prevention to support physical activity among older, including software and applications for smart phones, TV, and tablet. Three gaps were identified: use of smart health technologies to support nutrition in fall prevention. Inclusion of relevant stakeholders and fall prevention in low-and middle-income countries.



CONCLUSIONS: Smart health technology can offer sustainable and cost-effective fall prevention in the future. More knowledge is needed on the use of smart health technologies to support nutrition for fall prevention, and studies involving older with physical and cognitive conditions. Finally, studies on measures for fall prevention in low- and middle-income countries is needed.

Language: en