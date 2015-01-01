Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The relationship between mobility and cognition has been studied in the aging population and associations have been also reported in people with Parkinson's disease (PD).



OBJECTIVE: To compare different aspects of gait and balance between individuals with PD who have normal cognition and those with impaired cognition, using both clinical and instrumented measures.



METHODS: One-hundred forty-three participants with PD were divided into two groups: 1) normal cognition (n = 71) and 2) impaired cognition (n = 72) based on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) cut-off. Groups were compared using instrumented and clinical measures of gait and balance in the following domains: Sensory Orientation, Anticipatory Postural Adjustments, Automatic Postural Responses and Dynamic Balance for Gait. Instrumented measures were obtained via wearable sensors while performing eight different motor tasks and clinical measures were obtained with the Mini-BESTest.



RESULTS: The total Mini-BESTest score was not different between groups. However, the Dynamic Gait domain was worse in individuals with impaired cognition. Among the instrumented measures across domains, all significant group differences were in the Dynamic Gait domain, specifically, dual-task gait speed, dual-task stride length, stance time, and turn velocity.



CONCLUSIONS: Dynamic balance during gait was more impaired in people with PD who had abnormal cognition than those with normal cognition, for both clinical and instrumented measures. All other balance domains did not differ between groups, for both instrumented and clinical measures.

