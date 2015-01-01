Abstract

Research from previous natural disasters has been incorporated in this study to validate the assumption that the mortality rate among senior members of our society surpasses that of any other age group. The study identifies specific hazards that result in risks and contribute to this phenomenon. It is crucial to emphasize that old age itself is not a direct factor causing high mortality rates.Throughout one's life, various factors accumulate, increasing the risk during disasters. Examples of individual hazards include physical frailty, sensory impairments, and mental disabilities. Other identified aspects encompass a lack of education regarding swimming, first aid, and evacuation methods, as well as inadequate knowledge of suitable evacuation locations, a false sense of security, dependency on life-support equipment, and social isolation. External hazards consist of housing location, increased and intensified flood events, rising sea levels, and predictions of increased hurricane intensity in the future.Once the hazards are identified, the study explores mitigation factors and strategies. Examples include first-aid training courses, swimming lessons, self-reporting frailty, the implementation of protective infrastructure, diverse housing choices, disaster relief kits tailored to individual needs, and the possibility of relocating to areas less prone to disasters.It is important to note that the high mortality rate among the elderly is influenced by their specific location and the financial resources available to mitigate the risks.

