Abstract

Severe intracranial trauma during torture or assault is reportedly caused by shaken adult syndrome. However, intracranial traumas caused by natural forces, excluding human factors and collision impact, are extremely rare. We report an autopsy case of shaken adult syndrome caused by ocean wave forces. A man in his 40s without any medical history was washed away by a wave during recreational fishing. He was found approximately 500 m away from the fishing point drifting on the ocean in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and was confirmed dead, with no response to cardiopulmonary resuscitation, 3 h after the accident. The autopsy revealed no mechanical trauma to the entire body surface, including the head. Both lungs were inflated, and pleural effusion was observed. The brain was swollen and congested, and subarachnoid hemorrhage was observed in the interhemispheric fissure and the convexity of the parietal occipital lobe. Macroscopic and microscopic hemorrhage spots were found in the brain, and the results of the blood alcohol test and urinary toxicological screening were negative. The cause of death was determined as drowning. This case demonstrates a rare but notable mechanism of injury observed in immersed bodies.

