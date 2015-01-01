Abstract

Civil society can serve as a vital mechanism for monitoring and accountability in partnership with non-profit organizations and government agencies, in the global South. This research evaluates the impact of a 2018-2020 project empowering Liberian civil society organizations (CSOs) to supplement health initiatives to mitigate gender-based sexual violence in schools. Some scholars may question the capacity of CSOs in low-income settings to manage interdisciplinary health interventions. When provided with adequate training and support, third sector actors can serve as an added mechanism of advocacy, monitoring, and accountability, particularly in resource-poor environments. This study presents a statistical analysis of survey data collected at baseline and endline of 30 participating CSOs trained to monitor and prevent sexual violence in 88 schools in randomly-selected communities within 15 districts. Representatives of selected CSOs from project sites receive ongoing training and mentoring by non-profit social workers to conduct evidence-based research to 1) monitor local schools for gender-based inequity and sexual violence of students and 2) support immediate improvements within learning environments.



RESULTS indicate that the CSO intervention offers significant, efficient, and rapid change, particularly in harmful learning environments.

