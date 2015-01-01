|
Craig MO, Reid JC, Kramer KL. J. Contemp. Crim. Justice 2022; 38(4): 411-431.
Missouri has been a part of the national discussion on racial profiling for several years--most recently with the NAACP's issuance of a statewide travel advisory warning Black motorists of high disproportionality in vehicle stops. In their annual reports of stop data, agencies can submit a response to explain their numerical data. This study inductively analyzes the content of these written responses (N = 806), which were submitted between 2001 and 2019.
