Klanjšek R, Vazsonyi AT, Javakhishvili M. J. Genet. Psychol. 2023; 184(5): 303-321.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
36705143
Related to some inconsistent evidence in the literature, the current study tested the links between three parenting styles and four measures of substance use in samples of adolescents and young adults from ten, socio-economically diverse countries in Southeastern Europe (N = 10,909, 50.3% males, Mage = 21.70, SD = 4.5); it also tested whether these links were moderated by a measure of social progress.
Language: en
Adolescents; substance use; cross-cultural analysis parenting styles; young adults