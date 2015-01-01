SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dubowitz H, Barth RP. JAMA Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jamapediatrics.2023.2578

As professionals working closely with child protective services (CPS) for many years, we are well aware of its shortcomings, particularly undertrained and overwhelmed staff who may inadequately protect children and serve families as mandated by states' laws. Some professionals and media have highlighted the problems, feeding into a popular narrative that damns CPS as a dangerous, damaging structure. Missing from this picture are data and stories of when children are protected and families are helped. We think a balanced perspective is much needed, recognizing both CPS' strengths and shortcomings, to move forward constructively.


