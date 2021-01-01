Abstract

Trafficking of children is a phenomenon affecting both male and female child, worldwide. Poverty is the most common factor which pushes children into child labour and makes them vulnerable to trafficking. Their weak economic backgrounds limit their options and heighten the desire to find any work to sustain them. Hence, they are easily lured by traffickers with the promise of a better and more prosperous life. Many children are kidnapped and sold. Prevention of trafficking involves interventions at various levels to combat the initiation of trafficking. Prevention has to be a combined effort of both governmental and non-governmental agencies.



Key words: Forced labour, human trafficking, sexual exploitation, sexualisation, stigmatization.

Language: en