Abstract

Regretting the decision to have a child is under-researched. In the present study, a mixed methodology was used to compare the perspective of parents who regretted the decision to have a child (n = 24, 62% of women, age M = 33.42, SD = 4.89) with parents who thought the decision was a good one (n = 35, 51% of women, M = 34.71, SD = 4.43). Parents participated in an in-depth interview about their experiences before having a child; the pregnancy and postpartum period; and thereafter. Questionnaires were administered to measure the severity of childhood trauma; symptoms of mental health difficulties; and the Big Five personality traits. The results showed differences between parents in both groups. Regretting parents experienced more severe childhood abuse and neglect; had more mental health problems; and were less agreeable. There were also differences in the perceptions of parenting and parental experiences of regretting and non-regretting parents during the above-mentioned stages. These were related to childhood maltreatment, mental health, and, to a lesser extent, personality traits.

