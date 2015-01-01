Abstract

Experiences of dating violence are widespread among adolescents. Therefore, increasing the understanding on the developmental antecedents is crucial. However, most existing studies involve cross-sectional designs, which poses a challenge in better understanding the developmental precursors of dating violence victimization. To address this, we examine age 13 predictors of age 17 dating violence victimization in a culturally diverse sample of 643 participants (57.3% girls). Negative binomial regression models showed some significant associations between self-reports of anxiety and depression, poly-victimization, endorsement of violence-legitimizing norms of masculinity, and having initiated sexual relationships and dating at age 13 with dating violence victimization at age 17, with variations depending on the gender of the victim and the form of dating violence measured.



FINDINGS increase longitudinal evidence in the field with the aim of informing prevention and intervention strategies that address factors associated with dating violence early in adolescence.

Language: en