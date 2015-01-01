Abstract

Effective risk management strategies for victims of domestic violence require an adequate risk assessment. While risk assessments for domestic violence typically focus on the adult victim, the risk of children who are exposed to such violence is often overlooked. This study aims to explore what risk, vulnerability and protective factors can be identified through forensic interviews with children exposed to domestic violence. A qualitative latent content analysis was conducted on documented forensic interviews with 41 children. The results show that children reported factors that should be taken into consideration when managing the risk of violence for their mother. In addition, the children's responses suggest the need for a separate risk management plan to address their needs and to protect them from re-victimization. Direct communication with children is crucial to identify factors that are unique to them. These results emphasize the significance of including their perspective in risk assessments for domestic violence to influence the risk management that includes both mothers and their children.

