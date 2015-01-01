Abstract

This study aimed to investigate the pattern of poisoning and the fates of female patients admitted to the medicine wards of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. A retrospective analysis was conducted on data collected from 300 female patients. The study examined various factors, including age distribution, occupation, educational background, family structure, religious affiliation, and residential location. Statistical analyses were performed to determine the relationship between these factors and the pattern and outcomes of poisoning incidents.



The results showed that the largest age group affected by poisoning incidents was between 20 and 39 years, comprising 67.7% of the population. Suicidal poisoning was the most common pattern, accounting for 95.7% of the cases. In terms of the types of poisoning, insecticides (OPC) were the most frequently reported, representing 60.0% of the incidents. Pesticides kept in the house were the primary source of poisoning, reported in 72.7% of the cases.



Regarding the fates of the victims, 66.3% of the patients were completely cured, 30.0% experienced some disability, and 3.7% sadly succumbed to death. Analysis of age groups revealed that the percentage of victims completely cured was highest in the age group of 40-59 years (76.5%), while the percentage of victims cured with some disability was highest in the age group of 60+ years (71.4%). The relationship between age group and the fate of the victims was found to be statistically significant (χ2=17.49, df=6, p<0.05).



Moreover, the analysis showed a significant relationship between the type of poisoning and the fate of the victims (χ2=1.141, df=8, p<0.001). Among different types of poisoning, insecticide (OPC) poisoning resulted in the highest percentage of complete cure (78.3%), while sedative poisoning had the lowest percentage of victims with some disability (11.8%).

This study provides valuable statistical insights into the pattern of poisoning and the fates of female patients in a medical setting. The findings emphasize the need for targeted prevention strategies, early medical intervention, and comprehensive support services to improve outcomes and reduce the incidence of poisoning incidents. These results can inform healthcare providers, policymakers, and public health professionals in developing effective interventions and policies to address poisoning incidents among female patients.

Language: en