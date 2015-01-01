|
Waters S, Palmer H. J. Public Ment. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
unavailable
PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to discuss the response of the relevant authorities to evidence that female primary schoolteachers have an elevated suicide risk in the UK. The paper situates the recent tragic death of a primary school head teacher, following an Ofsted inspection at her school, within the wider context of teacher suicide deaths and asks what, if any, action the authorities have taken to prevent avoidable suicide deaths from occurring.
Bereavement; Ofsted; Social justice; Suicide; Teachers