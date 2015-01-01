Abstract

Background

Conceptual models of sexual violence against women suggest that psychopathic traits and aspects of hypersexuality are important risk factors in a variety of populations. In college samples, studies have yet to examine (1) whether sex drive as a component of hypersexuality is linked with sexual violence and (2) whether both psychopathic traits and sex drive are uniquely associated with sexual violence (i.e., proclivity for sexual assault, prior sexual coercion), beyond other known risk factors and each other.

Methods

A structural equation modeling approach was used to examine a large representative sample of college men (N = 1148; Mage = 20.09, SD = 2.16) assessed for known risk factors of sexual violence, their sexual assault proclivity, and prior sexual coercion.

Findings

Latent psychopathy and sex drive factors were moderately associated; however, only the psychopathic traits factor was linked to both sexual assault proclivity and prior sexual coercion--over age, empathy, and alcohol use--whereas the sex drive factor associated with sexual assault proclivity.

Conclusion

Psychopathy was the strongest factor linked to sexual violence in this national sample of college men. Consistent with increasing attention as a risk component, sex drive also accounted for sexually violent risk factors.

