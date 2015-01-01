|
Citation
|
Ahmed H, Abd Al Gwad R, Mahmoud S. Advanced Dental Journal 2023; 5(3): 507-516.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
AIM: This study aimed to assess knowledge, attitudes, and educational experiences of a group of Egyptian dental students regarding PCA. Participants and methods: A cross-sectional study with convenient consecutive sampling was conducted on a group of Egyptian dental students in three different dental classes (third, fourth, and fifth) in the Faculty of Dentistry, Cairo University, during the academic year 2019-2020. The data were collected through an anonymous, self-administrated structured questionnaire. The collected data were subjected to statistical analysis.
Language: en