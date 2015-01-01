Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to investigate how child sexual abuse is reflected in Persian-language news websites. The goal was to determine whether these websites effectively raise awareness about child sexual abuse or simply create a stereotypical image of it.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: In this research, two cases of child sexual abuse, Neda Alizadeh and Mohammad Hossein A'mi Azghadi, who garnered media attention in the spring of 2018, were analyzed using content analysis. The statistical population of this study included 24 news articles about Neda and 14 about Mohammad Hossein on Persian-language websites, which all of them have been analyzed due to the limited number of related news articles.



FINDINGS: Persian-language news websites provided very limited coverage of the studied cases of child sexual abuse, with most articles ending with news of the perpetrator's execution. The main elements of the news articles were "event details," "introduction of the perpetrator," and "introduction of the child." The main approach of these websites was to present a dramatic story using specific adjectives and details in these three elements, rather than providing analysis and root cause identification.



CONCLUSION: The studied cases of child sexual abuse were focused on creating moral panic towards the perpetrator, rather than providing informative and educational content. This approach creates a stereotypical way of thinking about child sexual abuse and especially the perpetrator, and is unable to offer solutions to prevent it by identifying the underlying causes, which is necessary to provide effective measures to prevent child sexual abuse and promote social health in the community.

