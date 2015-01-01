SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pooler C, Sykora J, Pooler D. J. Hum. Traffick. 2022; 8(4): 410-418.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/23322705.2020.1850141

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The national focus on human trafficking has grown in the past decade. A focus on prevention is critical to protecting society from perpetrators. Children have become particularly vulnerable to the point that schools are utilizing a series of best practices recommended by the National Center for Homeless Education at SERVE (NCHE) to help guide administrators and teachers with detecting and responding to the trafficking of students. The authors examine the efficacy of assembly-style trainings in Central Texas schools using the Keeping Students Safe Curriculum developed by Unbound. This research suggests that using this curriculum in an assembly-style presentation increases knowledge and awareness about human trafficking among high school students.


Language: en

Keywords

children; curriculum; Human trafficking; secondary education; training

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print