Schwarz C, Xing C, Britton HE, Johnson PE. J. Hum. Traffick. 2022; 8(4): 419-440.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/23322705.2020.1834772

Guided by the cognitive prototype approach, this article examines the prototype structure of the frontline workers' perceptions concerning warning sign indicators in human trafficking. Online survey responses across a range of workplace sectors were analyzed using multiple-group confirmatory factor analysis (MG-CFA) for three groups. These groups were based on respondents' self-reported human trafficking experiences: no witness (no encounter of human trafficking), sex trafficking witness, and labor trafficking witness. The MG-CFA analysis revealed a three-factor structure - physical condition, reproductive health, and personal risk - representing the participants' perceptions of the warning signs. Further analysis showed group-level mean (latent intercept) and variance differences between the prototype structures of the three witness groups. The final structural model results indicate that these group-level prototype differences can be explained by two organizational resource variables: identification protocol and training. The results are discussed in light of the current empirical literature on human trafficking identification, stereotypical frames of victimhood, and policy practices.


Anti-trafficking identification; prototypes; service providers; structural equation modeling; warning signs

