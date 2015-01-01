Abstract

Within the red-light area of Kamathipura in Mumbai, India, the majority of female sex workers (FSWs) arrive as victims of sex trafficking. Many of these FSWs are mothers who must care for their children amongst multiple challenges including those associated with sex work and their traumas from the past. This research explores the experiences of survivors of sex trafficking who are currently FSWs through a resilience lens. In-depth interviews were held with 14 FSWs in Kamathipura. Data analysis consisted of inductive coding to identify categories and themes. Three themes were identified through the resilience lens: autonomy, affinity, and aspirations. Participants displayed autonomy through their resistance to committing to a partner, taking care of themselves, and focusing on their children. Participants also demonstrated affinity through the development of trusting relationships with other FSWs, landlords, and brothel owners. Aspirations focused on their children and positive outlooks for their futures. Overall, though these FSWs have experienced trauma and abuse from being trafficked, they demonstrated resilience within their lives. Through these findings, greater awareness about resilience and strengths-based approaches can develop more culturally responsive policies, practices, and future research.

