Abstract

While patients may be recognized in the Emergency Department as patients who are involved in human trafficking, the ICU setting may also be a place where recognition can occur due to poor access to medical care. The childhood adversity experienced by trafficked youth may result in poor mental health and neglect of chronic medical conditions. These health needs as well as issues with substance abuse may also be neglected and exacerbated due to involvement in human trafficking. The purpose of this case series is to enhance recognition of pediatric victims of human trafficking among health-care providers working in the Pediatric ICU (PICU) setting. We present three cases where human trafficking should be considered while caring for patients due to severe presentations of underlying medical conditions in the PICU.

Language: en