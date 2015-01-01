|
Hung AHC. J. Hum. Traffick. 2023; 9(3): 363-375.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
This article investigates bride trafficking from Myanmar to China. Using archival research, original historical public and private records were examined from 2000 to 2019 in China and Myanmar. Narratives reflecting the experiences of 45 trafficked women from Myanmar and 15 Chinese husbands were analyzed.
Language: en
Bride trafficking; infrahumanization; social normalization