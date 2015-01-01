SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hounmenou C, O'Grady C. J. Hum. Traffick. 2023; 9(3): 376-397.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/23322705.2021.1925819

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper argues that private investigators (PIs) have the potential to supplement law enforcement's efforts to investigate human trafficking cases. A mixed method design, including survey and interview methods, was used to examine not only the work experience of PIs in human trafficking investigations, but also their strengths and challenges as potential stakeholders in the fight against this problem. The study was based on data from a subsample of participants (n = 39) representing 48% of an original study sample of PIs (n = 81). The findings highlight PIs' professional potential and skillset to investigate human trafficking cases, which can make crucial contributions to efforts of recovering human trafficking victims and prosecuting perpetrators. This study opens the perspective to further examine PIs' ability and legitimacy to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to help improve outcomes of human trafficking investigations.


Language: en

Keywords

Experience; human trafficking; investigations; law enforcement; private investigators; skills; victims

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print