Sabigaba M, Jing L, Mbanjumucyo G, Mumporeze L, Beeman A, Martin KD. Afr. J. Emerg. Med. 2023; 13(4): 221-224.

(Copyright © 2023, African Federation for Emergency Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.afjem.2023.08.001

37662070

PMC10470277

BACKGROUND: Life expectancy in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC) continues to rise, resulting in a growing geriatric population. In Rwanda, a sub-Saharan LMIC, traumatic injuries are a common cause of mortality and morbidity. However, little is known about the frequency and type of traumatic injuries among geriatric populations in Rwanda.

OBJECTIVE: We explored the epidemiology and outcomes of trauma for geriatric patients presenting to the emergency department (ED) of the center Hospitalier Universitaire de Kigali (CHUK) in Rwanda.

METHODS: This prospective cross-sectional study was conducted from July 2019 to January 2020 at the ED of CHUK. Trauma patients aged 65 and above and alive at the time of evaluation were eligible for inclusion. Demographic characteristics were collected along with triage category, mechanism of injury, transfer status, transport method to CHUK, time spent at the ED, complications, and mortality predictors.

RESULTS: For the 100 patients enrolled, the most common injury mechanism was falls (63%), followed by road traffic accidents (28%). The majority of patients spent less than 48 h in the ED (63%). The mortality rate was 14%, with most deaths resulting from injury-related complications. Triage category, Kampala Trauma Score, and Glasgow Coma Scale were significant predictors of mortality, with p-values of 0.002, <0.001, and <0.001, respectively.

CONCLUSIONS: The epidemiology of geriatric trauma found in this study can inform public health and clinical guidelines. Interventions targeting falls and road traffic accidents would target the most common geriatric trauma mechanisms, and clinical protocols that take into account predictors of mortality could improve outcomes and increase life expectancy for this population.


Trauma; Elderly; Emergency department; Geriatric

