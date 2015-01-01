|
Khan MS, Alam MS, Ismail S, Ghafoor B, Sajjad N, Khan N, Memon WA, Ameen AM, Khan F, Mumtaz H, Iqbal J, Ashraf A. Ann. Med. Surg. (Lond.) 2023; 85(9): 4268-4271.
(Copyright © 2023, Surgical Associates, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
37663737
INTRODUCTION: In 2014, traumatic brain injury (TBI) caused 3 million ER visits, hospitalizations, and deaths in the US. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidelines, initially generated using data from patients presenting within 24 h of head trauma, are used to determine the need for head computed tomography (CT) scan in patients after 24 h. The authors wanted to determine the proportion of CT scans for head trauma performed at our center in late presenters (>24 h after head trauma), the incidence of intracranial pathology in early (24 h) versus late (>24 h) presenters, and the sensitivity of the NICE guidelines for TBI in these two subpopulations.
Language: en
NICE; neurosurgery; patient care; TBI