Abstract

In recent years, mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) has been recognized as a cause of acquired growth hormone deficiency (AGHD) and is likely much more prevalent than previous estimates. There is great overlap between persistent symptoms following mTBI and those of AGHD and it is possible that these persistent symptoms of mTBI are, at least in part, due to or aggravated by AGHD. This article reviews the current literature of AGHD following mTBI, and proposes practice recommendations for the screening, diagnosis, and management of patients with AGHD following mTBI.

Language: en