Citation
Arianmehr T, Mohammadi Y. BMC Res. Notes 2023; 16(1): e195.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
37667315
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Suicide is a significant public health concern worldwide, and efforts to prevent it are crucial. This study aims to assess suicide ideation among transgender individuals in Iran. A cross-sectional design was used, with 235 transgender participants recruited through snowball sampling across Iran. The data collection included a questionnaire containing demographic inquiries, while the Beck Scale for Suicide Ideation was employed to gather data. Descriptive and analytical statistics were performed using SPSS software.
Language: en
Keywords
Iran; Suicide ideation; Gender identity disorder; Transgender