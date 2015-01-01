|
Citation
|
Lafferty M, O'Neill AM, Cerra N, Maxim L, Mulcahy A, Wyse JJ, Carlson KF. Clin. Gerontol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37665611
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Veterans experience high rates of fatal and non-fatal firearm injuries. This risk may be compounded among Veterans who are rural-residing, aging, and/or experiencing cognitive decline or dementia. Firearm safety discussions are not broadly implemented across Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare settings due, in part, to concerns of causing Veterans to disengage from care. This study examines perceptions about firearm safety discussions to inform healthcare-based harm-reduction efforts.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
older adults; firearms; Dementia; lethal means counseling; veterans