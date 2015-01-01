Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Veterans experience high rates of fatal and non-fatal firearm injuries. This risk may be compounded among Veterans who are rural-residing, aging, and/or experiencing cognitive decline or dementia. Firearm safety discussions are not broadly implemented across Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare settings due, in part, to concerns of causing Veterans to disengage from care. This study examines perceptions about firearm safety discussions to inform healthcare-based harm-reduction efforts.



METHODS: We conducted interviews with 34 Veterans (median age 70) and 22 clinicians from four VA facilities that treat high rates of rural patients with firearm-related injuries.



RESULTS: Most Veterans accepted the idea of universal firearm safety discussions at the VA. Some reported they might not be forthright in such discussions, but raising the topic would not stop them from engaging with VA care. Veterans and clinicians unanimously endorsed firearm safety discussions for older patients experiencing cognitive decline or dementia.



CONCLUSIONS: VA patients and clinicians are amenable to firearm safety discussions during healthcare visits and especially endorse the need for such discussions among high-risk populations. CLINICAL IMPLICATIONS: Universal firearm safety discussions could be incorporated into standard VA practice, particularly for Veterans experiencing cognitive decline or dementia, without risking Veteran disengagement from care.

Language: en