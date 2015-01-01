Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a growing public health concern, with millions of individuals experiencing IPV each year. Consequences of IPV include psychological disturbances, changes in physical health, and in extreme cases, severe disablement or death. Here, we describe a case of a patient who experienced IPV, leading to a variety of neurological symptoms, and was diagnosed with a posterior cerebral artery (PCA) cerebrovascular accident (CVA) 10 days later. While cases of traumatic brain injury leading to CVA, or stroke, have been documented, there is currently limited reported literature on the neurological complications, specifically stroke, secondary to IPV in adults. Due to this limited reporting, future studies on IPV will be needed to fully understand the long-term neurological complications that may occur.

Language: en