Breier Y, Kushmakov R, Banks WD, Guan B, Langan D. Cureus 2023; 15(8): e42861.
37664338
We commonly encounter patients in the emergency department who present after a suicide attempt. The methods can vary and present unique challenges depending on the nature of the attempt. We present an unsuccessful attempt via chemical ingestion that led to severe complications involving the ingestion of drain cleaner with both highly corrosive and caustic properties. The management and presentation are discussed in great detail to further investigate the best treatment plan for both acute and chronic complications.
suicide attempt; caustic ingestion injury; corrosive poisoning; critical emergency medicine; medical toxicology