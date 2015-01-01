Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The pubic symphysis is susceptible to growth related injuries long after the adolescent growth spurt. Our study describes the radiographic maturation of the pubic symphysis on pelvic radiographs in adolescent football players and introduces the Maturing Adolescent Pubic Symphysis classification (MAPS classification).



METHODS: Anteroposterior pelvic radiographs of 105 healthy adolescent male football players between 12 and 24 years old were used to develop the classification system. The radiological scoring of the symphyseal joint was developed over five rounds. The final MAPS classification items were scored in random order by two experienced readers, blinded to the age of the participant and to each other's scoring. The inter- and intra-rater reliability were examined using weighted kappa (κ).



RESULTS: We developed a classification system with descriptive definitions and an accompanying pictorial atlas. The symphyseal joint was divided into three regions: the superior corners, and the upper and lower regions of the joint line. Inter-rater reliability was substantial to almost perfect: superior region: κ = 0.70 (95% CI 0.60---0.79), upper region of the joint line: κ = 0.89 (95% CI 0.86---0.92), lower region of the joint line: κ = 0.65 (95% CI 0.55---0.75). The intra-observer reliability showed similar results.



CONCLUSION: The Maturing Adolescent Pubic Symphysis classification (MAPS classification) is a reliable descriptive classification of the radiographic maturation of the pubic symphysis joint in athletic males. The stages can provide a basis for understanding in clinical practice and will allow future research in this field.

