Abstract

BACKGROUND: Autoimmune diseases are more common among people with unhealthy sleep behaviors, and these conditions have been linked to aging-related bone health. However, there have been few studies that examined the correlation between recently developed sleep patterns based on sleep duration, sleepiness, chronotype, snoring, insomnia, and the incidence of falls and fractures.



METHODS: We used a newly developed sleep pattern with components of sleep 7 to 8 h per day, absence of frequent excessive daytime sleepiness, early chronotype, no snoring, and no frequent insomnia as healthy factors to study their relationship with the incidence of falls and fractures. The analysis was conducted among 289,000 participants from the UK Biobank.



RESULTS: The mean follow-up period was 12.3 years (3.5 million person-years of follow-up), and 12,967 cases of falls and 16,121 cases of all fractures were documented. Compared to participants exhibiting an unfavorable sleep pattern, those adhering to a healthy sleep pattern experienced a 17% and 28% reduction in the risks of incident falls (hazard ratio [HR], 0.83; 95% CI, 0.74-0.93) and all fractures (HR, 0.72; 95% CI, 0.66-0.79) during follow-up. In addition, participants exhibiting a healthy sleep pattern, together with a high genetically determined bone mineral density (BMD), showed the lowest risks of falls and fractures.



CONCLUSION: A healthy sleep pattern was significantly linked to decreased risks of incident falls and fractures. The protective association was not modified by genetically determined BMD.

