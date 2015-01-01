|
Citation
|
Zhou T, Dai X, Yuan Y, Xue Q, Li X, Wang M, Ma H, Heianza Y, Qi L. Front. Immunol. 2023; 14: e1234102.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37662961
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Autoimmune diseases are more common among people with unhealthy sleep behaviors, and these conditions have been linked to aging-related bone health. However, there have been few studies that examined the correlation between recently developed sleep patterns based on sleep duration, sleepiness, chronotype, snoring, insomnia, and the incidence of falls and fractures.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Accidental Falls; Aging; sleep; fall; fracture; *Fractures, Bone/epidemiology; *Sleep Initiation and Maintenance Disorders; bone mineral density; Sleep; sleep patterns