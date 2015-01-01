|
Lee BC, Becot FA, Bendixsen C, Benny C, Lundqvist P, Swenson A, Weichelt B, Franklin RC. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1270578.
Worldwide, agriculture is among the most dangerous industries and one of the few that involves children (< 18 years-of-age) in the worksite as laborers or bystanders (1). Children are exposed to an array of agriculture-related hazards whether working or merely being present in the farm environment. From a public health and child advocacy perspective, safeguarding these young people from preventable disease and injury is important for many reasons. The negative impacts of a childhood agricultural disease or injury range from permanent disabilities, death, family disruptions, and economic hardships including the potential loss of a sustainable family farm enterprise (2). At the same time, growing up in an agricultural setting can lead to independent, hardworking, successful adults, who gain a range of benefits, including skill development, family time together, improved immune response, and other protective health factors (3, 4).
