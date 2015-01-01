|
Citation
Mohammadi F, Barati M, Borzou SR, Ezati E, Mohammadi K, Mohammadi Z, Khazaei S, Masoumi SZ. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1223896.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
DOI
PMID
37663857
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Mothers with disabled children are among the most critical groups exposed to domestic violence. Although domestic violence strongly affects these mothers' physical and mental health, it subsequently affects their drug addiction and resilience to suicide. Based on this, it is crucial to investigate domestic violence, drug addiction, and resilience against suicide in mothers with disabled children. This study investigated the relationship between domestic violence, substance dependence, and resilience against suicide in mothers with disabled children in Iranian society.
Keywords
Child; Humans; Female; Cross-Sectional Studies; children; disability; *Suicide; domestic violence; Quality of Life; substance abuse; *Substance-Related Disorders/epidemiology; mothers; *Disabled Children; *Domestic Violence; Iran/epidemiology; Mothers; suicide resilience